Ronald Koeman has again pointed to the deficiencies of his team after Barcelona’s latest setback.

Barca suffered a 3-0 defeat to Benfica on Wednesday night, following up a group stage defeat to Bayern Munich by the same margin.

It’s now just one win in five games for the Blaugrana, and their Champions League campaign is in the verge of ending abruptly.

Pressure on Koeman has never been greater, and the Barca chiefs are said to be meeting this morning to discuss his future.

But while the Dutchman has admitted the defeat is still his responsibility, he has once again pointed to where his team is lacking following a difficult summer which saw them lose Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

“I cannot give my opinion on a team that isn’t what it was in recent years,” he said after the game.

“We are in a moment where we changed a lot of things and we lack some effective options.

“I am tired of repeating the same thing. We have lose players who made the difference. For me, it’s as clear as water. This is the reality.”

Koeman continues to rehash the same excuses when it comes to Barca’s poor results.

But even if he says so, he is not truly taking responsibility for the results if he is simultaneously pointing to excuses.

A difficult day awaits the Dutchman as he sweats over his future.