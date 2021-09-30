Real Sociedad name starting lineup to face Monaco in the Europa League

Real Sociedad welcome Monaco to San Sebastian this evening in the second round of their 2021/22 Europa League campaign. La Real drew 2-2 with PSV in the Netherlands in the first round, while tonight’s French opponents beat Sturm Graz 1-0 at home.

La Real are flying this season domestically, and sit second in La Liga at the time of writing. Real Madrid are a point clear of them, while Sevilla and Atletico Madrid – last season’s champions – are both two points short. Monaco’s start to the campaign hasn’t been so hot. They sit eighth in Ligue 1, three points off Marseille and the Europa League and 13 off league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Imanol Alguacil has set his team up in a 4-3-3. Alex Remiro starts in goal, behind a back four of Joseba Zaldua, Aritz Elustondo, Igor Zubeldia and Aihen Munoz. Martin Zubimendi will sit in midfield, with Ander Guevara to his right and Mikel Merino to his left. Portu will lead the line, flanked by Mikel Oyarzabal and Adnan Januzaj.