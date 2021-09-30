Dani Carvajal has suffered yet another injury blow as he continues to battle against fitness issues.

The Real Madrid full-back has struggled with injuries throughout his career, and last season he missed more than 30 games through different injuries.

It was hoped he could kick on and enjoy a run of fitness this season having returned towards the end of August.

But he has since suffered a calf setback which has seen him miss four more games, and according to Bernabeu Digital via Mundo Deportivo, Carvajal could miss between one and two months in total.

He has already been out for the best part of two weeks, so Carlo Ancelotti might have to wait another month or more to get his starting right-back available again.

In the meantime, it’s likely Nacho Fernandez will continue to deputise at right-back, especially given Eder Militao and David Alaba appear to be the preferred centre-back pairing this season.