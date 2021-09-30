Real Betis name starting lineup to take on Ferencvaros in the Europa League

Real Betis travel to Hungary this evening to take on Ferencvaros in the second round of their 2021/22 Europa League campaign. Betis beat Celtic 4-3 at the Benito Villamarin in their first round, while their hosts tonight lost 2-1 to Leverkusen in Germany.

Betis have started the season strongly, and look a formidable unit under Manuel Pellegrini. They’re seventh in La Liga, level on points with sixth-placed Barcelona and two off third-placed Sevilla, their great city rivals. They’ll be looking to retain their Europa League place this season to build on 2020/21. Ferencvaros are second in their league, three points behind leaders Kisvarda and two points clear of third-placed Paksi.

Pellegrini has opted for his favoured 4-2-3-1 shape, with Rui Silva starting in goal behind a back four of Martin Montoya, Marc Bartra, German Pezzella and Alex Moreno. Akouokou Paul will sit in midfield beside Andres Guardado, while Rodri, Joaquin and Nabil Fekir will operate behind Borja Iglesias, who’ll lead the line.