Luis Enrique responds to rumours linking him with return to Barcelona

Luis Enrique has named his 23-man La Roja squad for the Final Four of the Nations League. Spain face Italy on October 6th in the semi-final, a re-run of the Euro 2020 semi-final that Italy won on penalties. Roberto Mancini’s men went on to beat England in the final at Wembley Stadium to win the competition outright.

Luis Enrique selected the following for the international break: Unai Simon, David de Gea, Robert Sanchez; Pedro Porro, Cesar Azpilicueta, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez, Pau Torres, Sergio Reguilon, Marcos Alonso; Rodri, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Koke, Mikel Merino, Marcos Llorente; Yeremi Pino, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pablo Fornals and Pablo Sarabia.

The headline inclusion is Gavi. The 17-year-old Andalusian playmaker has played just 288 minutes of first-team football for Barcelona, but has shown Luis Enrique enough to warrant a place in his 23-man roster. The Asturian has also decided against including a conventional centre-forward in his squad.

Luis Enrique, speaking at the press conference where he announced the squad, was quick to shoot down rumours linking him with a return to Barcelona, where Ronald Koeman is under serious pressure following back-to-back 3-0 defeats in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Luis Enrique led Barcelona to victory in the 2015 edition, their last triumph in Europe. “I think Joan Laporta doesn’t even have my phone number,” he said. “I’m not leaving Spanish national team. I’ve a contract here as they wanted me and I’ll respect it.”