Luis Enrique names 23-man La Roja squad to face Italy in the Final Four of the Nations League

Luis Enrique has named his 23-man La Roja squad for the Final Four of the Nations League. Spain face Italy on October 6th in the semi-final, a re-run of the Euro 2020 semi-final that Italy won on penalties. Roberto Mancini’s men went on to beat England in the final at Wembley Stadium to win the competition outright.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡Estos son los elegidos por @LUISENRIQUE21!! 23 jugadores conforman la CONVOCATORIA del técnico asturiano para la Final Four de la #NationsLeague. 🆚 La @SeFutbol se estrenará en semifinales contra Italia el miércoles 6 de octubre. 🙌🏻 ¡¡#VamosEspaña!! pic.twitter.com/XPHc8Xll4v — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) September 30, 2021

Luis Enrique selected the following for the international break: Unai Simon, David de Gea, Robert Sanchez; Pedro Porro, Cesar Azpilicueta, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez, Pau Torres, Sergio Reguilon, Marcos Alonso; Rodri, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Koke, Mikel Merino, Marcos Llorente; Yeremi Pino, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pablo Fornals and Pablo Sarabia.

The headline inclusion is Gavi. The 17-year-old Andalusian playmaker has played just 288 minutes of first-team football for Barcelona, but has shown Luis Enrique enough to warrant a place in his 23-man roster. The Asturian has also decided against including a conventional centre-forward in his squad.