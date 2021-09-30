Barcelona La Liga

Joan Laporta meets with Barcelona players without Ronald Koeman after Benfica defeat

Ronald Koeman is under intense pressure following another slip-up, this time in the Champions League.

Barca lost their second consecutive Champions League clash on Wednesday night, losing 3-0 to Benfica away from home.

The Blaugrana are now four points behind Benfica in second place, sitting rock bottom of the group.

It’s unclear at this point whether Koeman will live to see the weekend as Barca boss, but in the meantime, Joan Laporta has paid a visit to the players.

According to Diario AS, Laporta went down to the dressing room to visit the players after the defeat.

The Barca president consoled players and reassured them that the situation would be fixed.

Koeman was not present at the time, undergoing his media duties, and so Laporta was keen to lift spirits.

According to the report, it’s not the first time the Barcelona president has done this amid a difficult run of form of late.

Koeman may well feel it undermines him given it is his role to pick the players up after such a defeat, but at this stage, the Dutchman is not in a position to raise complaints.

Koeman is on the brink at Camp Nou having won just one of the last four games.

  1. Dan Burcea says:
    30th September 2021 at 8:41 am

    Laporta need to sack Koeman! Period!

    Reply
    1. Penlover says:
      30th September 2021 at 8:47 am

      Yes
      Koeman is a usless coach

      Reply
  2. Penlover says:
    30th September 2021 at 8:45 am

    If laporta don’ t want the thing to worst more than this.
    That usless coach must be sack today

    Reply
  3. Samuel says:
    30th September 2021 at 8:51 am

    Please sake koeman

    Reply
  4. targets says:
    30th September 2021 at 8:57 am

    sack keoman

    Reply
  5. ISYAKU IDRIS ADAM says:
    30th September 2021 at 9:04 am

    KOEMAN IS USELESS. DISCARD HIM

    Reply
  6. ISYAKU IDRIS ADAM RANO says:
    30th September 2021 at 9:05 am

    KOEMAN IS USELESS. DISCARD HIM

    Reply
  7. ISYAKU IDRIS ADAM RANO says:
    30th September 2021 at 9:07 am

    KOEMAN IS USELESS COACH. DISCARD HIM

    Reply
  8. Penlover says:
    30th September 2021 at 9:19 am

    Koeman is usless and unfortunate manager
    He is using likeless to manage the team
    That usless coach said.that usless playe L- de jong is more dangerous than neymar in which way please
    Koeman no go better for you

    Reply
  9. CELESTINE ATTOH says:
    30th September 2021 at 9:19 am

    You cannot expect to be doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result. Barcelona is NOT a team that should be taking one step forward and five steps backward: week in, week out! With the way Koeman is handling things, even if they move down to EUROPA League, Barca would be humiliated. BARCA B coach should be upgraded immediately to take charge of the first team to avoid further disastrous outings!

    Reply
  10. Michael says:
    30th September 2021 at 9:29 am

    Barcelona can still make it “if and only if” J Laporta sacks R Koeman

    Reply
  11. Law says:
    30th September 2021 at 9:36 am

    He is alway changing the team formation that the is not used to

    Reply
  12. John Tshuma says:
    30th September 2021 at 9:39 am

    Koeman is useless.he is good in justifying

    Reply
  13. S. Luah Towah says:
    30th September 2021 at 9:44 am

    What a big disgrace for Barca. Mr. President you must act now to save Barca from dropping in group stage.

    Reply
  14. Abdul says:
    30th September 2021 at 10:07 am

    Ronald koeman should be sacked with immediate effect please if not barcelona will go for erouper league…

    Reply
  15. S'dubaraH says:
    30th September 2021 at 10:08 am

    Barcelona out performed Benfica they only failed to convert their chances to goals, but we don’t need Koeman anymore

    Reply
  16. HASSAN UMAR says:
    30th September 2021 at 10:27 am

    Seriously Koeman need to be sack since before now… laporta gave him another chances, still things are getting waste than ever before.

    Reply
  17. Abbal-abbas up barca says:
    30th September 2021 at 10:34 am

    R. Koeman should be sack immediately. Because d other club fans said no messi no hope that is lie

    Reply
  18. ABBAS says:
    30th September 2021 at 10:40 am

    Yes koeman need to be sack he is useless boss

    Reply

