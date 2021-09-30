Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona future hangs in the balance amid a disastrous run of results.

Barca have now won just one of their last four games, losing their first two Champions League outings of the campaign.

Koeman’s men lost 3-0 away to Benfica on Wednesday night, adding to a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in their group stage opener.

Those defeats have left Koeman more on the edge than ever, and according to Sport, a meeting has been scheduled for this morning at the Blaugrana’s base.

Shortly after returning from Lisbon, Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany, Rafa Yuste and Enric Masip will meet this morning to discuss what happens next.

The Barca board were keen not to rush into a decision after last night’s defeat, but a crisis meeting of sorts will now ensue, and it’s likely Koeman’s future will be decided.

The Dutchman is in for a nervy morning with his future looking more in doubt than ever.