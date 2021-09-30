Ivan Rakitic has spoken about Sevilla’s draw with Wolfsburg in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Sevilla have made a slow start to their Champions League campaign, drawing with Salzburg and Wolfsburg.

And they needed a slice of luck to take something from Wolfsburg having gone behind in the clash.

Sevilla were awarded a penalty with three minutes remaining, VAR deciding on what appeared a debatable decision, Joshua Guilavogui winning the ball but following through.

Rakitic stepped up to score the spotkick, preventing what would have been a hugely costly defeat for Julen Lopetegui‘s men.

The midfielder was asked about the game by Movistar after the game, and he replied: “It’s a pity, but we will react. I’m sure we will take a step forward.

“We deserved to take something, it would have been dangerous to lose.

“To not lose in this competition is very important. In the games after the break, we will try to get qualification.”

Sevilla play Lille next, and they are currently two points behind leaders Salzburg, level on points with Wolfsburg.

Still, it has been a far from an ideal start for Sevilla who will have wanted to take control of this group from the off having received a kind draw on paper.