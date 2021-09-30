Barcelona La Liga

Gerard Pique’s wife Shakira attacked by wild boars while walking in Barcelona park

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique’s wife Shakira was the victim of an attack by wild boars while walking in a park in Barcelona with her eight-year-old son according to BBC News. The Colombian singer was mugged by the animals, who relieved her of her bag before fleeing into the adjacent woodland.

Pique

Spanish police received over a thousand phone calls about wild hogs in 2016, with the animals accused of attacking dogs, plundering cat-feeders, holding up traffic and running into cars. Their numbers have exploded in Europe, now at near ten million.

pique-shakira490epa

It’s been a rough week for the Pique family. Gerard was pulled off after half-an-hour on Wednesday evening in Lisbon as Barcelona took a 3-0 beating at the hands of Benfica in the Champions League, heaping pressure on coach Ronald Koeman. The result followed a 3-0 humbling by Bayern Munich as well as middling performance domestically; Barcelona currently sit sixth in La Liga.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Gerard Pique La Liga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.