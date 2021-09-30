Barcelona have set an unwanted record following their defeat to Benfica on Wednesday night.

It has been a disastrous start to the Champions League campaign for Ronald Koeman and his men.

They kicked off their campaign with a 3-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich, and on Wednesday night, they lost 3-0 again, this time on the road against Benfica.

Those results have left Barca bottom of their group and four points behind second-placed Benfica.

Not only that, but they have now done something no team in the club’s history has managed before.

As pointed out by Mundo Deportivo, no Barca side has even lost their first two Champions League group stage fixtures.

A defeat and a draw in 1997 was the worst the club had started in the competition up until Wednesday night.

This is not a club used to being inferior in the Champions League group stage, and this start has left head coach Koeman on the brink.