Watch: Darwin Nunez scores his second and Benfica’s third against Barcelona

Barcelona travelled to Lisbon this evening to face Benfica in the second round of the group stage of the Champions League. Ronald Koeman’s men took a 3-0 beating from Bayern Munich at Camp Nou in the first round, and were keen to get back to winning ways. Benfica drew 0-0 with Dynamo Kyiv in their opener.

Barcelona sit sixth in La Liga and have endured a mixed start to the season. They’ve struggled to kickstart their new era having lost Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. They did, however, beat Levante 3-0 at the weekend and welcomed back Ansu Fati, who’d missed 323 days through injury. Benfica are top of the Primeira Liga and have won seven out of seven league games.

It took three minutes for Barcelona to go a goal down. Benfica carved through their three-man defence like hot butter, with Eric Garcia in particular badly exposed. Darwin Nunez then stepped up to deliver the crucial blow and make it 1-0. Things got worse in the second half; Rafa Silva doubled Benfica’s advantage in the 69th minute before Nunez scored his second and Benfica’s third in the 79th, turning a bad night for Barcelona into a disaster.