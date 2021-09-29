Unai Emery names Villarreal team to do battle with Manchester United in Champions League tie

Villarreal travel to Old Trafford this evening to face Manchester United in the second round of their 2021/22 Champions League campaign. Unai Emery’s men know the Premier League side well; it was them they beat to lift the Europa League title last season.

✅ ¡Once confirmado! 📋 Así saldremos a la cancha ante el Villarreal de Unai Emery.#MUFC #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd_Es) September 29, 2021

Villarreal have endured a mixed start to La Liga and sit eleventh in the table with six games played. They’re still unbeaten, however. It’s just that they’ve drawn five of their games. They drew their opening European clash with Atalanta 2-2 at home at La Ceramica. United have also endured a mixed start. They’re fourth in the Premier League and lost their opening Champions League game 2-1 to Young Boys in Switzerland.

¡Y este es el 1️⃣1️⃣ inicial del Villarreal en Old Trafford! ¡Todo listo para la @LigadeCampeones! ¡Todo listo para el PARTIDAZO!#UCL pic.twitter.com/sXMwN2HSJX — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) September 29, 2021

Emery has set his team up in a 4-3-3. Gero Rulli starts in goal behind a back four of Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres and Alberto Moreno. Etienne Capoue will anchor the midfield, with Dani Parejo and Manu Trigueros either side of him. Paco Alcacer will lead the line, with Yeremi Pino to the right and Arnaut Danjuma to the left. Cristiano Ronaldo starts for United.