Jules Koundé has broken his silence on the summer transfer window and his failed exit from Sevilla.

Koundé was heavily linked with a move away from Sevilla over the course of the summer.

Champions League winners Chelsea were the team in pursuit, but despite believing they had struck a deal, Sevilla chief Monchi played hardball and demanded the defender’s full release clause.

Chelsea did not want to meet than €68million clause, and Koundé remained at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Reports quickly emerged that the centre-back was unhappy that he couldn’t secure a move away this summer.

But ahead of Sevilla’s Champions League clash Wolfsburg this evening, Koundé says he ‘needs’ his current club as much as they need him.

“As always. We all know it was a lively summer. Now it is over,” he said.

“I am concentrating on the team, on what I have to do.

“The team needs me and I need the team to perform at our best.

“At the moment, I am happy with the results, with how I am playing, though I have a lot of room to improve and to have a more complete season than last season.”

Koundé is widely regarded as one of the best young defenders in world football currently, and his move will come, be it next summer or beyond.

Though, another season like his last and it won’t be just Chelsea who are pursuing a move for the France international.