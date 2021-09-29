Real Madrid considering move for Victor Osimhen if they fail to land Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid’s priority in the summer of 2022 is Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who was close to coming to the Santiago Bernabeu last close-season, is Florentino Perez’s great desire and if everything goes to plan, he’ll head to La Liga once his contract with PSG expires at season’s end. However, Madrid are preparing alternatives should they fail to land their man, according to Diario AS, with Victor Osimhen identified as one.

The Napoli forward has six goals and one assist to his name so far this season, a record that puts him among the most efficient marksman in Europe. In fact, only Karim Benzema matched him for goals scored in September. Napoli are pleased that the €70m investment they made to prise him from Lille is paying off.

The Nigerian’s good form, however, hasn’t gone unnoticed. It’s not just Madrid that are eyeing him up – according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, so are Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. PSG, however, seem to be prioritising Erling Haaland ahead of Osimhen at this time. Touted as the new Romelu Lukaku by Gianfranco Zola, Napoli are thought to be open to parting with him so long as it’s for in excess of the €70m they paid for him back in the summer of 2020.