Raphael Varane has warned his Manchester United teammates over Villarreal and their key strength.

Last season’s Europa League finalists Manchester United and Villarreal go head-to-head tonight at Old Trafford in the Champions League group stage.

The Yellow Submarine are currently ahead of United in the group after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men were stunned by Young Boys in their opener, while Villarreal drew with Atalanta.

Though, Unai Emery‘s men have their work cut out against a United side who are now armed with Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane having invested heavily in the summer.

Villarreal, meanwhile, remain without key frontman Gerard Moreno, who is still struggling with a muscular injury.

Moreno scored 30 times last season, including in the Europa League final against United, and his loss will be sorely felt.

But according to United defender Varane, who knows a thing or two about playing against the Yellows from his 10 years at Real Madrid, Villarreal’s strength is their collective effort, going far beyond Moreno.

“We have to take care and limit the possession of Villarreal – they are very good on the ball,” said Varane in United’s pre-match press conference.

“We need to play well as a unit. They have some top players in each position. Moreno is missing, but collectively, that is their strength.

“They have good results against top teams and we know what sort of performance we need to put in tomorrow (Wednesday) night.”