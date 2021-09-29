Neymar has taken to social media to post a phot after PSG’s statement win over Manchester City.

The Ligue 1 giants defeated the Premier League winners at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, and in style.

Idrissa Gueye put them ahead as early as the eighth minute, and after both teams had plenty of chances, Lionel Messi scored his first goal for PSG to kill off the game in the 74th minute.

The goal was an impressive one, the Argentine superstar setting off on an impressive solo run before playing a one-two with Kylian Mbappe and picking out the top corner with his first touch.

Much has been made of PSG this season, especially given the front three of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, while they have also added the likes of Gini Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi.

But all that talent means little unless it is backed up on the pitch, something they did on Tuesday night.

And after the win, Neymar took to Instagram to post a picture of PSG’s scary trio, featuring himself, Mbappe and Messi.

As you can see above, the three are all smiles, as you might expect after a performance and a win like this one, and it seems any talk of a fallout between Mbappe and Neymar can be quickly brushed aside.