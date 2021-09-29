Laporta determined to make Barcelona “unbeatable” as Madrid line up Mbappe alternative

Joan Laporta reveals plan to make Barcelona “unbeatable”

Barcelona travel to Lisbon this evening to do battle with Benfica in the second round of the group stage of the Champions League. Ronald Koeman’s men took a 3-0 beating from Bayern Munich at Camp Nou in the first round, and will be keen to get back to winning ways. Benfica drew 0-0 with Dynamo Kyiv in their opener.

Real Madrid considering move for Victor Osimhen if they fail to land Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid’s priority in the summer of 2022 is Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who was close to coming to the Santiago Bernabeu last close-season, is Florentino Perez’s great desire and if everything goes to plan, he’ll head to La Liga once his contract with PSG expires at season’s end. However, Madrid are preparing alternatives should they fail to land their man, according to Diario AS, with Victor Osimhen identified as one.

Arsenal linked with move to take Marco Asensio from Real Madrid this January

Marco Asensio’s future is up in the air. Despite his hat-trick against Mallorca last week, the Real Madrid forward isn’t getting the minutes he wants at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital.

