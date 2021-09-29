Julen Lopetegui names Sevilla starting lineup for Champions League trip to Wolfsburg

Sevilla travel to Germany this evening to take on Wolfsburg at the VfL Wolfsburg Arena in the second round of their Champions League campaign. Sevilla drew their opening fixture 1-1 with Salzburg at the Sanchez-Pizjuan back home in Andalusia, while Wolfsburg drew 0-0 away in France at Lille.

Sevilla have enjoyed a strong start to 2021/22 and sit third in La Liga after seven games. They’re level on points with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid – last season’s champions – and two behind second-placed Real Sociedad. League leaders Real Madrid are three points in the distance. Wolfsburg are third in the Bundesliga after six games – they’re level on points with second-placed Leverkusen and three points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Julen Lopetegui has set his team up in a 4-3-3. Bono starts in goal behind a back four of Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos and Marcos Acuna. Fernando will anchor the midfield, with Joan Jordan and Papu Gomez either side of him. Rafa Mir will lead the line, flanked by Suso and Lucas Ocampos.