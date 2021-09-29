Ivan Rakitic rescues late point for Sevilla in Champions League clash at Wolfsburg

Sevilla travelled to Germany this evening to take on Wolfsburg at the VfL Wolfsburg Arena in the second round of their Champions League campaign. Sevilla drew their opening fixture 1-1 with Salzburg at the Sanchez-Pizjuan back home in Andalusia, while Wolfsburg drew 0-0 away at Lille. Both results set the tone for this encounter; it ended up a stalemate, a 1-1 draw.

Sevilla have enjoyed a strong start to 2021/22 and sit third in La Liga after seven games. They’re level on points with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid – last season’s champions – and two behind second-placed Real Sociedad. League leaders Real Madrid are three points in the distance. Wolfsburg are third in the Bundesliga after six games – they’re level on points with second-placed Leverkusen and three points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Wolfsburg started quick, with Renato Steffen firing the hosts into the lead in the 48th minute. They were reduced to ten men in the 85th minute, however, when Joshua Guilavogui was given his marching orders. Ivan Rakitic’s penalty two minutes later rescued a point for Sevilla, who remain undefeated this season.