Diego Simeone has issued his verdict on Antoine Griezmann’s latest performance for Atletico Madrid.

It has been a struggle for Griezmann back with Atleti so far having returned on an initial loan deal from Barcelona at the end of August.

The Frenchman has struggled in his own performances, and he seems to have unbalanced Los Rojiblancos when he has started.

But he might just have got the break he needed on Tuesday night when he was brought off the bench in Atleti’s Champions League clash with AC Milan at San Siro.

In the 84th minute, the World Cup winner fired in an equaliser with a superb strike, on the bounce and into the bottom corner, and that sparked a comeback that Luis Suarez completed from the spot deep into injury time.

It proved to be a memorable night at San Siro for Atleti, and after the game, Simeone was asked about Griezmann.

He responded: “I think of the players and what we have is a good squad. We still don’t have continuity.

“We have tried everything, but we have to find the best that we can do as a team.

“Firstly, they (the players) have to know that they can decide it with their time on the pitch.

“I am happy with his (Griezmann’s) goal. We need more from him and he knows that we are going to demand it.”