Details of Barcelona’s La Liga salary cap have emerged, and it is far worse than many believed.

Barca‘s wrestle with La Liga over their salary cap was a long-running theme over the course of the summer amid the exit of Lionel Messi.

But it seems nobody quite realised just how bad it is for the Blaugrana, as well as rivals Valencia.

According to COPE, Barca’s salary limit for this season has been set at €97.9million, €284.7million less than last season.

That goes a long way to explaining the troubles Barca had over the course of the season.

The Catalan giants have the seventh highest salary cap in La Liga, though that has a lot to do with their significant debt.

Meanwhile, Valencia are also in a difficult situation having been handed a salary cap of €30.9million, €72.4million less than last season.

That’s the lowest salary cap in La Liga, and it’s one that forced them to release players in order to sign Marcos Andre this summer.

Here are the salary caps, according to COPE, in full.