Barcelona humbled in Lisbon and lose 3-0 to Benfica in the Champions League

Barcelona travelled to Lisbon this evening to face Benfica in the second round of the group stage of the Champions League. Ronald Koeman’s men took a 3-0 beating from Bayern Munich at Camp Nou in the first round and were keen to get back to winning ways; they didn’t. Benfica humbled them, also winning 3-0.

Barcelona sit sixth in La Liga and have endured a mixed start to the season. They’ve struggled to kickstart their new era having lost Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. After this result, even the most ardent of Koeman supporters would concede that his days at the club are numbered. Things have gone too far.

It took three minutes for Barcelona to go a goal down. Benfica carved through their defence like hot butter, with Eric Garcia badly exposed. Darwin Nunez then stepped up to deliver the crucial blow and make it 1-0. Things got worse in the second half; Rafa Silva doubled Benfica’s advantage in the 69th minute before Nunez scored his second and Benfica’s third in the 79th. Garcia then saw red in the 87th to compound Barcelona’s misery.