Arsenal linked with move to take Marco Asensio from Real Madrid this January

Marco Asensio’s future is up in the air. Despite his hat-trick against Mallorca last week, the Real Madrid forward isn’t getting the minutes he wants at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital.

One possible destination cited in the British media and noted by Mundo Deportivo is Arsenal. Mikel Arteta, the Basque currently in charge at the Emirates Stadium, is pressing for the powers-that-be at Arsenal to try to make a move for him this winter transfer market. The Premier League club have already done deals with Madrid to sign Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.

The London outfit aren’t the only interested party. Also linked to signing the man from the Balearic Islands are Milan and Juventus. Carlo Ancelotti values Asensio, and blocked his exit this summer. He’ll need to be given more minutes between now and January if he’s to stay put in La Liga, however.