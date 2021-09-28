Barcelona La Liga

Xavi Simons close to breaking into the Paris Saint-Germain first team as a centre-forward

Xavi Simons was highly-touted at La Masia and tipped by many to eventually succeed Xavi and Andres Iniesta in Barcelona’s midfield, but he’s plying his trade a little further forward these days according to Diario AS, as a striker.

Simons joined Paris Saint-Germain two years ago, and is on the verge of breaking into the first team under Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes. He made his debut against Strasbourg earlier this season, and has put height and muscle on his teenage frame. He’s still short, but has proven that he has the tools needed to disrupt opposition defences.

Simons, 18, was born in Amsterdam. He joined Barcelona in 2010 from Dutch side CD Thader, but left Catalonia in 2019 after failing to agree a contract. He isn’t the only highly-rated La Masia graduate to decide on pursuing a career away from Camp Nou; contemporary Ilaix Moriba joined Leipzig this summer after not being offered his desired terms at Barcelona.

