Watch: Sheriff score in the 89th minute to regain their lead against Real Madrid

Real Madrid welcome Sheriff to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening for their first Champions League tie at their newly-renovated home. The Spaniards will hope to prevent an upset and secure an uncomplicated, straightforward victory to continue their strong start to the season both in Europe and La Liga.

Madrid sit top of La Liga, a point clear of second-placed Real Sociedad and three clear of third-placed Sevilla and fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, who were last season’s champions. They won their opening Champions League tie late on, beating Inter 1-0 at San Siro. Sheriff, third in the Moldovan National Division, won their opening tie 2-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk.

It was the visitors that took a 25th minute lead. Sheriff broke quickly to initiate a counter-attack before teeing up Djasur Yakhshibaev to score. Madrid got back on level terms in the 65th minute. Unsurprisingly, it was Karim Benzema who converted the penalty. It wasn’t over, however; Sheriff remarkably managed to regain their lead in the 89th minute through Sebastien Thill.