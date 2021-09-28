Watch: Lionel Messi scores golazo to double Paris Saint-Germain’s lead against Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Manchester City to the Parc des Princes this evening for a mouthwatering Champions League clash between two of the best football teams in Europe. The former are star-studded and full of quality while the latter, while top-class themselves, are built on the collective.

PSG have started the Ligue Un campaign on fire, winning all of their opening eight games and going nine points clear of second-placed Lens. They did, however, draw their European opener 1-1 away at Club Brugge. City are second in the Premier League table, a point behind league leaders Liverpool. They won their European opener, beating Leipzig 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium.

PSG took the lead in the eighth minute through Idrissa Gueye, and were successful in keeping City at arm’s length for the next hour or so. Then, in the 74th minute, Lionel Messi scored his first goal for PSG since joining on a free transfer from Barcelona this summer. The Argentine was assisted by Kylian Mbappe.