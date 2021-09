Watch: Karim Benzema gets Real Madrid back on level terms against Sheriff

Real Madrid welcome Sheriff to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening for their first Champions League tie at their newly-renovated home. The Spaniards will hope to prevent an upset and secure an uncomplicated, straightforward victory to continue their strong start to the season both in Europe and La Liga.

Madrid sit top of La Liga, a point clear of second-placed Real Sociedad and three clear of third-placed Sevilla and fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, who were last season’s champions. They won their opening Champions League tie late on, beating Inter 1-0 at San Siro. Sheriff, third in the Moldovan National Division, won their opening tie 2-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Quite remarkably, it was the visitors that took a 25th minute lead. Sheriff broke quickly to initiate a penetrating counter-attack before teeing up Djasur Yakhshibaev to score the crucial goal, sending the visitors into dreamland. Madrid got back on level terms in the 65th minute. Unsurprisingly, it was Karim Benzema – one of the most in-form players in the European game – who converted the penalty to spare the hosts’ blushes.