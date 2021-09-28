Watch: Antoine Griezmann gets Atletico Madrid back on level terms at Milan

Atletico Madrid travel to San Siro this evening to take on Milan in their second group game of the 2021/22 Champions League. Questions have been asked of Diego Simeone’s side this season given their relatively slow start, so Los Rojiblancos will be keen to put in a strong performance to really get the ball rolling.

👕✅ ¡Todo listo en nuestro vestuario! 👌 pic.twitter.com/WQ5T8eAWZP — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 28, 2021

Atletico are fourth in La Liga, level on points with third-placed Sevilla, two points behind second-placed Real Sociedad and three behind league leaders Real Madrid. They drew their opening Champions League game with Porto 0-0. Milan are second in Serie A, two points behind league leaders Napoli. They lost their opening European tie 3-2 to Liverpool at Anfield in a thriller.

Milan struck first, taking a 20th minute lead through Rafael Leao after the forward was assisted by on-loan Madrid man Brahim Diaz. The Italians, buoyed by the return of Champions League football to San Siro, started well. Atletico hit back, however, in the 84th minute. Antoine Griezmann scored his first goal for the club since rejoining from Barcelona this summer.