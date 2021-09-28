Unai Emery has warned Manchester United that he and his men are ‘not afraid’ ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

Wednesday evening brings a rematch of last season’s Europa League final as the two sides prepare to do battle in the Champions League group stage.

And United are desperate for a win having suffered a shock defeat to Young Boys in their opening game.

The defeat has caused nerves among some Reds fans given their side’s exit from the Champions League group stage last season, and while there is little need for them to panic just yet, it does create pressure heading into Wednesday night.

Revenge might be another motivation for United, and Villarreal already know they will face a very different side to the one they beat on penalties in the Europa League final only a matter of months ago.

The arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho have made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men a much scarier prospect, but fear is not an emotion Villarreal boss Emery likes to use.

“I am not afraid of Manchester United,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“We respect them. Respect is important. If you lose it, you may end up losing.

“United are the favourite, but they were also the favourite in the Europa League.

“They lost against Young Boys. It was the favourite against the least favourite, but there was a surprise.

“There are always circumstances on the pitch that can equal the team. Football is very competitive.”