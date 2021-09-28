Here are your Spanish football headlines for September 28.

Aguero return

Sergio Aguero is nearing a return from his calf injury.

The Argentine striker has been out since pre-season after suffering an injury setback.

But according to Sport, Aguero will make his long-awaited Barca debut on October 17, against Valencia at Mestalla, if all remains on schedule.

Celta win

Celta Vigo picked another much-needed win on Monday night as they defeated Granada thanks to a late goal.

Denis Suarez scored four minutes into stoppage time to take all three points.

Celta now have two wins and seven points for the season, while the pressure is intensifying on Robert Moreno at Granada.

Lunin debut awaits

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to give a debut to young goalkeeper Andriy Lunin this evening.

The Ukrainian is expected to get a start for Real Madrid against Sheriff in the Champions League this evening.

It will be the 22-year-old’s first senior appearance in Europe for Los Blancos having only appeared in the Copa del Rey previously.

Thibaut Courtois will get a much-needed rest as a result.