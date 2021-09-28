Real Madrid remain on track to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer despite failed attempts in the last transfer window.

Los Blancos bid as much as €180million in an attempt to convince PSG to sell their superstar striker a year early,

Those attempts were unsuccessful, PSG deciding to take their chances despite the fact they could now lose Mbappe for nothing.

But Los Blancos remain confident of getting a deal done, and they remain on track to do just that.

As detailed by Diario AS, Mbappe has remained resistant to PSG’s contract offers, including their best offer yet, which would have bagged him €45million net each season.

It’s reported that Mbappe is not so concerned about earning the biggest money, just wanting to be the headline star.

That’s something Real Madrid will offer him next summer – with a healthy pay packed, too – and they remain on track to get the deal done with the Frenchman still on course to leave Parc des Princes for nothing when his contract expires after this season.