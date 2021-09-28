Real Madrid could receive a huge fitness boost ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash with Sheriff.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men are back in Champions League action this evening following their opening group stage win against Inter Milan around two weeks ago.

This evening, they welcome Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol to the Santiago Bernabeu, and they will be expecting to make it six points from a possible six.

And ahead of the game, Real Madrid have been boosted by the return of midfielder Toni Kroos.

Kroos has been out since the start of August, missing nine games in total with a pubic bone injury.

But the Germany international has been included in Real Madrid’s squad list for the Sheriff clash and could return.

Given Kroos is yet to play this season, it is unlikely he will start this evening, but Real Madrid fans will be delighted if he can make an appearance off the bench ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash with Espanyol.