Nacho Fernandez is still not happy with the penalty he was denied against Villarreal over the weekend.

Real Madrid had to settle for a point against the Yellow Submarine over the weekend, drawing 0-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But the game wasn’t without its controversy.

During the first half, Nacho appeared to have been brought down by Raul Albiol, but referee Gil Manzano was having none of it.

Nacho appeared to stumble his way into the box, and aware of what might play out, Albiol put his hands in the air and stood straight, signalling that he wasn’t initiating contact before Nacho crashed into him.

Albiol’s reaction was enough to convince Manzano and the VAR official, but unsurprisingly, the defender’s Real Madrid counterpart was not so satisfied with the conclusion.

And during Real Madrid’s pre-match Champions League press conference, Nacho again spoke about the incident.

“For me, it was a clear penalty, where Albiol arrived late when I just touched the ball,” he said. “For me, it’s a penalty and it’s strange to me that VAR didn’t take any more than five second to look at the incident.

“This is football, there is always controversy, for Real Madrid it’s a penalty and to Villarreal it was not.

“We have good referees in La Liga and it’s difficult to referee at the top level, but in this piece of play it was a concrete penalty.”