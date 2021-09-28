Luis Suarez and Angel Correa lead the line for Atletico Madrid in Champions League clash at Milan

Atletico Madrid travel to San Siro this evening to take on Milan in their second group game of the 2021/22 Champions League. Questions have been asked of Diego Simeone’s side this season given their relatively slow start, so Los Rojiblancos will be keen to put in a strong performance to really get the ball rolling.

Atletico sit fourth in La Liga, level on points with third-placed Sevilla, two points behind second-placed Real Sociedad and three behind league leaders Real Madrid. They drew their opening Champions League game with Porto 0-0. Milan are second in Serie A, two points behind league leaders Napoli. They lost their opening European tie 3-2 to Liverpool at Anfield in a thriller.

Simeone has opted for a 4-4-2 shape, starting Jan Oblak in goal behind a back four of Kieran Trippier, Felipe, Jose Maria Gimenez and Mario Hermoso. Koke and Geoffrey Kondogbia will sit in midfield, with Marcos Llorente to the right and Yannick Carrasco to the left. Angel Correa will play off Luis Suarez up front.