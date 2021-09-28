Kylian Mbappe finding life difficult alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain boast the most star-studded attack in European football. But will it prove to be a winning triumvirate? Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is perhaps the most talent-laden front three combinations ever assembled, but there has been some difficulties in the early stages of its adaption.

Mbappe, particularly, is having trouble finding his form beside Messi and Neymar – who know each other well from their years together at Barcelona – according to Marca. The Frenchman hasn’t scored in either of the two games where all three were on the pitch together, although he has provided two assists. Both came from the left-wing, the position he feels most comfortable assuming but can’t operate in when Messi and Neymar are there.

Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that it’s going to take the triumvirate time to get used to playing alongside each other, and find the positions that work for them on the pitch. It’s Mbappe, however, who seems the most frustrated by the arrangement. He was filmed complaining about Neymar to Idrissa Gueye after being taken off against Lyon, and seems to be intent on joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. For now, however, he has to try to live alongside his more experienced two teammates.