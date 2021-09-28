Eden Hazard starts for Real Madrid in Champions League clash with Sheriff

Real Madrid welcome Sheriff to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening for their first Champions League tie at their newly-renovated home. The Spaniards will hope to prevent an upset and secure an uncomplicated, straightforward victory to continue their strong start to the season both in Europe and La Liga.

Madrid sit top of La Liga, a point clear of second-placed Real Sociedad and three clear of third-placed Sevilla and fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, who were last season’s champions. They won their opening Champions League tie late on, beating Inter 1-0 at San Siro. Sheriff, third in the Moldovan National Division, won their opening tie 2-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Carlo Ancelotti has opted to start Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Nacho, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Miguel Gutierrez. Casemiro will anchor the midfield, alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde. Karim Benzema will lead the line, with Vinicius to his right and Eden Hazard to his left.