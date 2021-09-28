Carlo Ancelotti has issued an injury update on Ferland Mendy, and there is some good news.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Mendy, who is yet to feature in a single game this term through injury.

The full-back picked up a muscular injury just days before the start of the campaign and has missed seven games so far as a result.

There is some good news, however, with the Frenchman finally nearing a return from his injury.

Ancelotti confirmed ahead of Real Madrid‘s Champions League clash with Sheriff: “He’s pretty good. We now have two games and after the break, and then we will put him in a position to play when we come back.”

Mendy also struggled with injury last season, missing 12 games across two injury issues.

He will be hoping to avoid a similar fate this term, but he is not off to a particularly good start on that front.

Still, for now, his return will be great news for Real Madrid and for the player himself, especially given the defensive struggles Ancelotti’s men have had this season.

Mendy is a starter when fit, and he should see plenty of game time when he does return following the international break.