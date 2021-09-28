Real Madrid have an advantage in the race to sign Erling Haaland, even if they are not likely to enter it.

Haaland has been touted for a move away from Borussia Dortmund for some time, and it’s reported he has a release clause of €75million that comes into play next summer.

A scrap for the striker’s signature is likely to ensue given he is one of the brightest talents to emerge in recent years.

But Real Madrid were not expected to be part of that race, waiting patiently for Kylian Mbappe‘s contract to run out at PSG.

Los Blancos have been clear that Mbappe is the one for them, though, it seems Haaland actually has a soft spot for Real Madrid.

Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke told Sport1 via Diario AS: “He is an independent personality.

“Anyway, at some point he will play for one of the best clubs in the world. , although he is already playing in one of the best clubs in the world.

“But I know, of course, that Real Madrid seduces him.”

Given Mbappe could be available for nothing, Real Madrid are still likely to pursue the Frenchman over Haaland.

But the Norwegian striker is not going to be short of options this summer amid interest from just about everywhere.