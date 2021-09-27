Who could move to the Premier League this summer?

Spanish football seems to be in a bit of chaos at the moment.

After appearing to dominate Europe for most of the last decade, it’s been four years since a Spanish team last contested the Champions League final.

The days of a high standard of attractive football blowing away opponents in their way appear to be over.

Numerous players are rumoured to wish to leave Spain, with new challenges and winning trophies at the top of their priorities.

Running down contracts can make the clubs involved a little bit nervous as they face losing players for free.

The clubs are in a position to stop the exodus, as for various reasons, they try to trim money from wage bills.

They also have to ensure they get the highest transfer fee possible for the club.

Barcelona in particular, are believed to be stuck in the middle of a serious financial crisis and, for this season at least, seem to be resorting to the signing of free transfers to bolster their squad.

There does not appear to be any such money worries in England, where clubs seem to have been a bit more prudent.

They are now rumoured to be hovering over several targets.

Isco

Along with fellow Real Madrid compatriot Raphael Varane, who joined Premier League giants Manchester United, Isco is a long standing servant of the club who appears to be on his way out.

Entering the last year of his contract, he is an example of the fear of losing your playing assets for free.

At 29, and with a wealth of experience, he is sure to be in demand.

Betting odds on his next club destination are available at online betting sites such as LVBET, with Arsenal and Everton apparently interested in him.

He could be exactly what Arsenal need after their last few years of poor performances in the league, and he would be a handy addition to any Premier League squad.

Antoine Griezmann

While Manchester City’s main priority appears to be signing Harry Kane, they are also in the market for an attacking midfielder.

Constantly linked with Jack Grealish of Aston Villa, an interesting alternative could be available at Barcelona.

It is unclear if Barca fans ever warmed to Griezmann after his big-money signing from Atletico Madrid.

Now, the problems at Barca are mounting and he is one of their biggest wage earners that simply must be shifted from the bill on a permanent deal.

The French international returned to Diego Simeone’s side on a season long loan last month but it remains unclear whether they will push for a transfer in 2022.

Luka Jovic

Seemingly around for years, Luka Jovic is still a youngster at 23, with a bright future ahead of him.

After a couple of highly productive seasons at Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Madrid swooped in to sign him for €60 million in 2019.

His time at Real has been disappointing, with only limited appearances in the last two years.

Injuries have hindered his progress and while it is believed there is a host of Serie A clubs interested, a move to the Premier League may reinvigorate his career.

Available at a cut price €35 million, could he be a possible replacement for Harry Kane if he were to leave Spurs?

Clubs like Everton or West Ham could also be open to signing him this summer.

Saul Niguez

Another player rumoured to be on the move this summer is Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez.

The 26-year-old opted to join Chelsea on a season long loan in August and he remain a target for both the Blues and potentially Manchester United in 2022.

Saul”s high wages and long contract ensures he is a prime candidate to be sold by Atletico but both United and Chelsea will be keen to see him in action in the Premier League before making a decision.

Summary

It could be an interesting summer in the transfer market with names thrown around and speculation before the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

The list of players on offer from Spanish clubs is surprisingly long with clubs in financial difficulty due to the pandemic.

Also, many players may chose top run down their contracts and use that to their advantage to get new big money contract elsewhere.

The door to Premier League is set to swing open once again and with immense financial resources at their disposal, do not rule out a raid on La Liga this summer.