UEFA confirm no European Super League sanctions

UEFA have confirmed they will not be imposing any sanctions on the remaining three European Super League clubs.

Europe’s governing body had previously warned of financial sanctions for any club who remained within the ill fated project in 2021 alongside potential future competition bans.

La Liga duo Real Madrid and Barcelona opted to remain in the breakaway competition despite the possibility of incurring UEFA’s wrath.

However, an official UEFA statement has now confirmed they will not pursue punishment for either club with fines for the nine withdrawn sides currently suspended.

Uefa statement 🚨📑 “Following stay of proceedings against Barça, Juventus and Real Madrid, in the matter related to violation of UEFA’s legal framework with Super League, UEFA Appeals Body declared today the proceedings NULL & void, as if the proceedings had never been opened”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2021

UEFA had originally rallied against their continuation in European competitions but the UEFA Appeals Body has now declared the case null and void.

UEFA could push for the case to be heard by a European court but this current stance is expected to draw a line under the issue.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are expected to release an official response to the update within the next 24 hours.