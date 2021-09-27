Real Madrid star Toni Kroos admits to injury hell in 2021

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has admitted the last six months of his career have been made miserable by injury.

The German star is rumoured to have played through significant pain at the back end of 2020/21 as Los Blancos look to chase down Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race.

He also joined up with Joachim Low’s Germany squad for Euro 2020 before eventually breaking down with a persistent groin injury.

Kroos is yet to feature for Carlo Ancelotti’s side so far in 2021/22 with both parties opting for an extended rest and rehabilitation period as opposed to surgery.

However, he is expected to make his return to action in this week’s Champions League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol, and the 31-year-old is ready to get back on the pitch.

“I am happy because I was able to do my third training session with the team and without pain after six or seven months,” as per an interview with Goal.com.

“It is a very good feeling. I have not played in three months, my last game was on June 29, at the Euros, so I have to gain a little rhythm.

“But the most important thing is that the injury doesn’t bother me much.

“The pain has stopped for almost eight weeks, but during the previous five or six months I knew I would reach the point where I would have to stop because it has been an issue for a long time.

“It started in March, with a pain in the pubis. From there I knew if I continued playing I would reach the point of not being able to anymore, but it was difficult to stop because I had to play in the quarters and semis of the Champions League, then the Euros.

“It was very difficult for me to stop because of this.

“I told myself I was going on vacation, to see if in those three weeks would improve it with rest.

“But, when I returned to training in Madrid, I tried and saw I had not improved and that I had to stop.

“I needed to be patient, because I have suffered a lot in these five or six months, and I only wanted one thing, not to feel pain.”

Kroos has been included in the matchday squad to face the Moldovans tomorrow night, after remaining as an unused substitute against Villarreal last weekend.

However, he is not expected to start the game, with Ancelotti keen to manage his return to first team action in the coming weeks.