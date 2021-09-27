Former England star tips Mo Salah to reject Real Madrid move

Former Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch has claimed Mo Salah has no interest in joining Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been tentatively linked with a possible move for the Egyptian international since his high profile 2017 move to Anfield.

However, despite the speculation, no formal offer has been made with Salah establishing himself as a key star in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Salah netted his 100th Premier League goal for the Reds last weekend bringing him up to an incredible total of 131 goals in 210 games under Klopp.

Crouch stated his weekly column for the Daily Mail his view that Salah is unfairly not viewed by fans with the same level of adoration as former stars Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres.

The 40-year-old also called on Liverpool to settle his ongoing contract renewal talks in the coming months and stated the Premier League giants can then end the rumours of an exit to Madrid.

“Real Madrid have been sniffing around him but why would he go there?

“There isn’t a club on the planet he could join that is better than Liverpool at this stage.

“Hypothetically, if he goes elsewhere in the Premier League he’ll lose what he has built at Anfield.

“There are no European destinations which are a no-brainer for him. Barcelona and Real are not the same as they were and there is other factors with Paris Saint-Germain and the merits of Ligue 1.”

Salah has already netted five Premier League goals so far in 2021/22 as joint top goal scorer alongside Michail Antonio and Jamie Vardy.