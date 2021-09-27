Atletico Madrid have received a triply boost ahead of their Champions League clash with AC Milan.

Atleti are preparing to face Milan at San Siro on Tuesday night in what could be a key clash in the group.

Diego Simeone‘s men slipped up in their opener with Porto, drawing 0-0, while Milan lost to group favourites Liverpool.

Atletico have every chance of pushing Liverpool for top spot, but if they can’t, it will be a battle with Milan for second spot, making this tie crucial.

And ahead of the game, Simeone will welcome back three key players.

Thomas Lemar has returned from an injury that has kept him out of Los Rojiblancos’ last three games, including a surprise defeat to Alaves over the weekend.

Koke was on the bench for that one but not deemed fit enough to play.

The midfielder will return here after missing three games with his muscular injury, and Simeone can also call upon playmaker Joao Felix.

Felix has been serving a suspension in La Liga after being sent off for dissent, but he is available for selection in the Champions League.