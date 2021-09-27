Barcelona might just have made a costly mistake when it came to negotiating Memphis Depay’s contract.

Barca snapped up Memphis on a free transfer this summer after the Dutchman’s contract with Lyon came to an end.

It already looks like a smart signing, too, Memphis scoring three times in his first six La Liga appearances.

But Barca might just have created a problem for themselves over the former Manchester United star.

And that’s because, according to Mundo Deportivo vis Diario AS, Barcelona decided not to include a club option to extend in Memphis’ contract.

That would have given Barca the option to extend the forward’s deal automatically by one year prior to the contract going into its last six months.

The advantage of such an option is that it gives clubs peace of mind, control and time.

Without that, Barca realistically have to make a decision on whether to renew Memphis’ deal as early as the summer of 2022.

If the contract is not extended then, Memphis will be free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain from January 2023.

And so, by failing to include the club option, Barca have forced themselves into a position where they have to enter negotiations just one year after the initial deal.

That’s a little clumsy, especially given the club’s financial issues, especially because, if Memphis goes on to enjoy an excellent first season, the Blaugrana are likely to be met with demands of an improved contract.