Barcelona coach Alfred Schreuder has sent a warning to Barcelona’s rivals amid players returning from injury.

It has been a difficult start from the Blaugrana after losing Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann only to be hit by a number of injuries.

Over the last week, Barcelona went winless across three games, settling for draws against Cadiz and Granada, while they were defeated comfortably by Bayern Munich.

But on Sunday, Ronald Koeman‘s men enjoyed a much more comfortable afternoon, defeating Levante 3-0.

And the win was even more significant because of the return of Ansu Fati after the best part of a year.

Having lacked in attack, Fati’s return should instantly help Barca, and that was shown by the 18-year-old’s superb strike 10 minutes after coming on.

Meanwhile, Barca also have the likes of Pedri, Sergio Aguero and Jordi Alba to come back into the fold.

And when all of the injured players do eventually make it back, Barcelona’s rivals ought to look out, according to coach Schreuder.

“I think that if all the players are in form, we will have a fantastic starting lineup and we will have options,” he said after the win over Levante.

“For now, those who are there give the best they can. Pedri will return soon. We will have a potent starting lineup when everyone is available.”