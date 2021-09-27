Atletico Madrid have received good news ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Diego Simeone‘s men got their Champions League campaign off to a slow start, drawing 0-0 at home.

And they now have the difficult task of facing AC Milan away at San Siro ahead of a clash with Liverpool.

The Tuesday night encounter could go a long way in deciding how this group shakes out, and ahead of the game, Atleti have received a fitness boost.

Key figure Thomas Lemar has returned to fitness ahead of the game, taking full part in training.

Los Rojiblancos have missed Lemar sorely, the Frenchman becoming a key player for Simeone over the course of this season and last.

Atleti have looked particularly poor in their last three games, winning only one of them.

Last time out, Atletico were stunned by strugglers Alaves, and that followed a win over Getafe and a draw with Athletic Club.

Simeone’s men have looked unbalanced of late, and it’s hoped the return of Lemar will help them rediscover their rhythm ahead of the clash with Milan.