Ansu Fati says taking the number 10 at Barcelona is ‘not a pressure’.

The Barcelona starlet finally returned on Sunday after a the best part of a year out injured, suffering a serious knee injury last November.

It has been a long wait to get back to action for Fati, but he made the most of it, scoring just 10 minutes after stepping back onto the Camp Nou grass as Barca defeated Levante 3-0.

Fati was electric before his injury, impressing for both Barca and Spain, hence the excitement and the build-up to his long-awaited return.

The 18-year-old is viewed as one of the brightest young talents at Barca, and that was proven by the decision to give him the number 10 number after the departure of Lionel Messi.

But with such an honour comes responsibility, and in this case, it’s a lot to live up to given what Messi achieves with Barca.

Though, Fati doesn’t think the number will add any pressure.

“The 10 is not a pressure,” he said, as cited by Marca. “It’s an honour to wear it after Leo. Thank you to the club and the captains.”

Asked about the kind of role he will play at Barca this season, Fati added: “I am one more. I will try to add something when the boss gives me the opportunity to play.

“I will continue working, this is very long and we have to fight for everything.”