Ansu Fati is delighted with his long-awaited return to action for Barcelona.

Fati had been out since last November following a serious knee injury, but he finally returned on Sunday.

In the 81st minute of Barcelona‘s win over Levante at Camp Nou, Fati was brought on and his return was made official.

That, in itself, will have been a dream come true for Fati after so long out injured, but he went on to score 10 minutes later with a powerful strike from the edge of the box.

And it does not get much better than that, especially amid questions over whether the 18-year-old can return to his old self.

“I didn’t imagine a return like this,” said Fati after the game, as cited by Marca. “I’m happy for the win, (but) there is a long way to go.

“Thank you to the doctors and the physios that have been with me.

“I’m excited to help the team. And for my family that have suffered in these months, I am grateful to them all.”

How Fati will feature from here remains unclear, but more appearances from the bench over the next couple of games are likely given his long lay off.

Barca are next in action when they face Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday ahead of a La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid next weekend.