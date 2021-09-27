AC Milan boss wary of Atletico Madrid threat

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has issued a warning to his side ahead of their Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos head to the San Siro tomorrow night on the back of a strong start to the 2021/22 campaign.

📋 ¡Estos son los futbolistas que componen la expedición rojiblanca a Milán! 👇 pic.twitter.com/44l15mvqQH — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 27, 2021

Diego Simeone’s side lost their first game of the season, away at Alaves last weekend, and they kicked off their European campaign with a 0-0 draw at home to Porto.

However, despite that stumble in the Basque Country, Pioli is wary of the threat his side will face from the defending La Liga champions in Milan.

“We are doing our thing and taking advantage of the situations which allow us to improve”, as per reports from Marca.

“Being a young team we will always put energy and enthusiasm.

“I don’t think they (Atletico Madrid) are in a bad streak as until last Saturday they had not lost this season.

“They have a great coach and experienced players, if we make any mistakes, they can do us a lot of damage.”

Pioli’s side are unbeaten so far in Serie A action with five wins and a draw from their opening six games.

However, they kicked off their Champions League run with defeat to Liverpool in a 3-2 defeat away at Anfield on September 15.

That loss means the Italians need a positive result against Atletico, to avoid slipping behind in Group B, and Pioli admitted they must learn lessons from that loss.

“The level of the Champions League is always very high. Against Liverpool we were punished for making a mistake.

“We have to play simply and with concentration. We need maximum attention against Atletico.”

